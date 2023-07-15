HamberMenu
Over 850 Coimbatore govt. teachers trained on road safety curriculum

July 15, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration, Coimbatore City Police and Uyir, an NGO for road safety, jointly organised an orientation workshop on ‘Uyir Kutty Cops Road Safety Curriculum’ for around 850 government school teachers across the district.

According to a press release, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said at the workshop that as per District Road Safety Council, more than 70% of fatal road accidents were due to negligent, drunk and rash driving. He emphasised that the trained teachers must act as catalysts in cascading the road safety practices to every child in the district and make this drive a people’s movement for an accident-free society.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said road accidents have come down by 50% in June, owing to the steps taken by the city police and the NGO.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer (CEO) L. Sumathi requested the teachers to conduct the initiative regularly.

