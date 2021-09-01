Over 85 % students return to schools in Erode district

In Dharmapuri, schools can opt for conducting classes in turns

After almost four months, over 85% students of classes IX to XII returned to school campuses on Wednesday, with the State government announcing that schools can reopen for senior classes.

Disinfection was carried out in the classrooms, toilets, hostels, buses and other vehicles that transport students, while students were given sanitisers and thermal scanning were done while entering the premises. Prayers were not conducted and students were instructed by their respective class teachers on the guidelines that they need to follow while on the premises. At a few schools, students were welcomed with flowers and chocolates by their teachers.

Chief Educational Officer M. Ramakrishnan said that attending classes is not mandatory and they can also attend online classes from their home. All the schools were asked to follow the standard operating procedures, he added. Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the government higher secondary schools at Thindal and Kumalankuttai.

In Salem district, in many schools where the strength is high, only students of classes 10 and 12 were asked to attend the schools, while students of classes 9 and 11 were asked to come on Thursday. In each class, only 20 students were allowed. Collector S. Karmegam inspected the Kottai Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

In Namakkal district, Collector Shreya P Singh visited various government schools, including schools at Nallipalayam and Erumapatti, to check whether guidelines were followed.

Likewise, colleges and anganwadi centres in these districts were also reopened.

In Dharmapuri, schools may opt for conducting classes in turns, where there is problem of space availability for classes 9 and 11. As schools reopened on Wednesday, Collector S.Dhivyadarshini inspected Government Higher Secondary School in Adhiyamkottai and Nallampalli.

Schools are directed to ensure that no more than 20 students are accommodated in each class. They shall not be allowed to sit together and share meals, or congregate in groups during intervals. Teaching and non-teaching staff are expected to have been vaccinated. Based on the availability of space in the classrooms, many schools have planned on conducting classes on turns for classes 9 and 11.

In Dharmapuri, 355 schools reopened to teaching on Wednesday. This included 255 government schools, 90 private schools, 18 CBSE schools, and six government aided schools.

In Krishnagiri, 447 schools opened to physical classes for classes 9 to 12. Similarly, 1796 anganwadi centers and colleges too opened up. This included 166 high schools, 106 higher secondary schools, one government aided school, seven part time self aided schools and 167 other schools.

Over 4,219 teachers have been vaccinated in the district making the vaccination percentage of teachers at 98%, said Collector Dr.V.Jaychandra Bhanu Reddy.

Earlier, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected schools to vet the protocols followed in schools.

All government schools shall function six days a week.