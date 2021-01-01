Over 85% cattle sold out at Karungalpalayam shandy

With officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry purchasing cattle for distribution under the free milch cows scheme, the weekly shandy at Karungalpalayam witnessed brisk activities as 85% of the cattle brought to the shandy were sold out on Thursday.

Farmers from various parts of the district and from other districts bring their cattle to the market that is held on Thursdays. The market is one of the biggest in the region and hence traders from other States, including Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, visit the shandy regularly to purchase cattle.

On Thursday, about 800 cattle arrived at the market and officials from the districts of Ramanathapuram and Theni purchased cattle for distribution under the scheme. Women, who are the beneficiaries, accompanied the officials.

The farmers said of the 800 cattle arrived, about 85% were sold out. While a cow was sold between ₹ 30,000 to ₹ 70,000, a buffalo was sold between ₹ 30,000 to ₹ 45,000 and a calf from ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 15,000.