Over 8,000 turn up at alternative market in Salem

Despite moving the farmers’ market to open places to prevent overcrowding and to exercise personal distancing, public continue to turn up in large numbers here.

There are 11 uzhavar sandhais in the district and except for markets at Mettur, Jalakandapuram, Adayampatti and Thammampatti alternate space was provided for others here. Space for Sooramangalam farmers’ market and daily market at Palmarket area was provided at different bays at new bus stand.

Despite warnings and continuous announcements through microphones, public continued to crowd near vendors. Officials, police had to repeatedly guide public to exercise personal distancing and follow the circles. As many as 108 farmers had set up shop at new bus stand on Saturday and officials had painted circles at safe distance to ensure personal distancing between consumers.

Officials also asked vendors to not sell their produce if public crowded and failed to follow the queue.

V. Shakthi, one of the consumers said that public is not still aware of seriousness of situation. “I see public still purchasing in small quantities as they would do in a daily market and many turn up as families. It could be avoided as governments has advised to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the disease.” According to officials, over 8,000 people turned up at the alternate market on Saturday.

Officials have placed rate charts of various products here to check overpricing and public were advised to wear masks while venturing out.