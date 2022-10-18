Over 800 persons continue to be in relief camps in Erode district

A total of 262 families, comprising 836 persons, continue to be in the 12 relief camps in the district as River Cauvery in spate for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

Though the discharge from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into the river was reduced from 1.95 lakh cusecs to 1.75 lakh cusecs in the morning, revenue officials said that only if the discharge was below one lakh cusecs, water will recede and families can return home. “Due to the drop in rain, the inflow started to reduce significantly”, they added.

While eight areas in Bhavani taluk were affected (141 families), three areas in Kodumudi (104 families) and one area in Erode Corporation limits (17 families) were affected. A total of 285 men, 340 women and 211 children continue to be in the camps where they are provided food while health screening camps were also conducted.

Many people said that they have lost their livelihood as this is the fifth time in the last three months that they were moved to the camps due to the discharge of copious water in the river. Also, they fear that if the discharge was not reduced in the coming days, they could not celebrate Deepavali with their family and relatives at their houses.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has disconnected power supply to the flooded houses to prevent untoward incidents. Revenue officials continue to monitor the water flow in the river across the district.