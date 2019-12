Over 800 nominations filed in Salem

In Salem, four persons filed nominations for district panchayat ward member post, 33 for panchayat union ward member, 130 for village panchayat president and 666 for village panchayat ward member post.

In Namakkal, one nomination was received for district panchayat ward member post, 12 for panchayat union ward member, 84 nominations for village panchayat president and 376 for village panchayat ward member post.

In Dharmapuri on Thursday, one person filed nominations for district panchayat ward member post, 26 filed nominations for panchayat union ward member, 90 for village panchayat president and 474 nominations were received for village panchayat ward member post across 10 panchayat unions.

In Krishnagiri, across 10 panchayat unions, five persons filed nominations for district panchayat ward member post, 55 filed papers for panchayat union ward member position, 167 for village panchayat president and 478 for village panchayat ward member post.

ERODE

A total of 547 candidates filed their nominations on the fourth day. Two filed their nominations for district panchayat ward member, 39 for panchayat union ward member, 95 for village panchayat president and 411 candidates filed nominations for village panchayat ward member.