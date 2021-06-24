Over 800 kg tobacco products seized in two days in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district police seized around 886 kg of banned tobacco products in two days in the district.

A press release said that Udumalpet police seized 550 kg of banned tobacco products on Wednesday that was worth around ₹ 1.53 lakh. The police booked Jayachandran (45) in connection with the sales of banned tobacco products.

On Tuesday, around 336 kg of tobacco products worth ₹ 2 lakhs were seized by Vellakoil police on Tuesday and booked two men – Shanmugam (69) and Hari (22). As many as four cases in Mangalam police station and one case in Dhali police station were registered on the same day and 42 packets were seized in these locations, according to the release.