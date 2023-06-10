Over 80 % of the recently enrolled membership in MDMK is bogus, says Duraisamy

June 10, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Questioning what he described as “farcical” membership enrolment claim by MDMK leadership and reiterating his rejection of “dynasty” politics, former Presidium Chairman Tiruppur S. Duraisamy, who had quit the party recently, asserted on Saturday that he was never opposed to the tie-ups with DMK in the past as was being depicted by party General Secretary Vaiko.

Mr. Duraisamy explained he had served as the propaganda secretary of the Tiruppur South DMK candidate in the 2021 Assembly elections and ensured victory.

Mr. Duraisamy wondered how MDMK membership (announced by Mr. Vaiko) could be projected as 20 lakh on May 30, 2023, and 25,08,756 within June 3. At its peak strength in 2001, the combined votes from the 211 Assembly seats MDMK had contested alone was only a little over 13,04,000. “This being the case, there was no scope for the party in the present weakened state to have a membership exceeding 50,000. All the old-timers have left the party. Over 80 % of the recently-enrolled membership is bogus,” the senior leader told mediapersons.

Mr. Duraisamy displayed evidence of his participation in a party meeting in Chennai on June 28, 2022, to disprove the Mr. Vaiko’s charge that he had kept away from party affairs for the last two years. “There was also no reply from the leadership to any of my letters questioning the worrisome state of affairs in the party over the last two years.”

The promotion of dynasty politics, and the positioning of Mr. Vaiko’s son Durai in MDMK had caused consternation among senior leaders, he claimed. He added that going by seniority and hard work, senior leaders Ganeshamoorthy and Mallai Sathya must be prioritised for candidacy in future elections.

