Over 80 houses encroaching water body razed

Coimbatore

20 July 2021 00:15 IST

Coimbatore Corporation on Monday removed encroachments at two locations.

A team led by Executive Engineer, encroachment removal, S. Ravichandran, and Assistant Town Planning Officer K. Sathya demolished 68 houses built several years ago encroaching the Krishnampathy tank.

The Corporation with support from the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board had given allotment orders for alternative accommodation to the residents a year ago. As they failed to move to their new houses in the Board’s tenements in Kovaipudur, the Corporation stuck notices on their doors more than a month ago.

On Monday morning, after disconnecting power supply, the Corporation moved in with heavy machinery to demolish the illegal structures, which were on the eastern bund of the tank. The demolition was to facilitate the completion of the lake development work under the Smart Cities Mission project, the Corporation sources said.

The Corporation also demolished 20 houses constructed right into a water channel that fed water to the Krishnampathy tank at Linganur. The 20 houses were near Karupparayan Temple, off Marudhamalai Road, the sources said and added the Corporation and Board had given alternative accommodation to the 20 families as well.