Over 75,000 vaccine doses administered

SALEM

24 October 2021 23:44 IST

As many as 75,363 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the sixth mega vaccination drive in Salem.

The drive was conducted at 1,392 places. Though the district administration targeted to administer 2 lakh doses through the drive, only 75,363 doses were administered on the day.

Advertising

Advertising

In Namakkal, the vaccination drive was conducted at 750 places. The district administration targeted to administer 1.30 lakh vaccine doses on the day. However, 59,473 vaccine doses were administered.