Over 75,000 people covered under health scheme in Dharmapuri

Over 75, 751 people are being covered under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in the district.

According to the district administration, in Dharmapuri, over 41,321 people have been screened for hypertension and are being treated for the same; 17,388 people are being treated for diabetes; 7979 people are being treated for both hypertension and diabetes; 4401 people are being treated with physiotherapy; 4661 people are being given palliative care under the programme. This has resulted in first-level screening and follow-up treatment of over 75.751 people in the district under the scheme, according to Collector S. Dhivyadarshini.

The door-to-door medical delivery infrastructure in the district is staffed by 225 women health volunteers, eight physiotherapists, eight palliative nurses, and 147 mid level health providers. This is in addition to the 61 nurses in all government hospitals dedicated to the programme, according to the administration.

The scheme is tailored to provide door-to-door screening of people, especially those above 45 years of age for high blood pressure, diabetes, women for cervical cancer and breast cancer screening, identifying children with congenital defects among others and guiding them through free treatment under the Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme. The scheme focused on providing intervention for non-communicable diseases is tailored to the medical needs of an entire family.