Over 75,000 children to benefit from CM’s Morning Breakfast Scheme in Tiruppur

August 22, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A total of 75,482 children in 1,081 schools in Tiruppur district are to benefit from the Chief Minister’s Morning Breakfast Programme.

District Collector T. Christuraj chaired a meeting attended by senior officials of departments involved in the scheme to discuss the implementation.

As many as 37,018 students from 797 schools in 251 village phachayats will benefit from the scheme that envisages raising nutritional level of children, and decrease workload of mothers. The rest constitute students in town panchayats, municipalities and the Corporation.

Officials of the Departments of Rural Department, School Education, ICDS, and Food Safety constitute the District Monitoring committee, which oversees weekly reports of the progress of the scheme at the block level.

The officials discussed matters such as maintaining cleanliness of kitchen and timely provision of food to children.