HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 75,000 children to benefit from CM’s Morning Breakfast Scheme in Tiruppur

August 22, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 75,482 children in 1,081 schools in Tiruppur district are to benefit from the Chief Minister’s Morning Breakfast Programme.

District Collector T. Christuraj chaired a meeting attended by senior officials of departments involved in the scheme to discuss the implementation.

As many as 37,018 students from 797 schools in 251 village phachayats will benefit from the scheme that envisages raising nutritional level of children, and decrease workload of mothers. The rest constitute students in town panchayats, municipalities and the Corporation.

Officials of the Departments of Rural Department, School Education, ICDS, and Food Safety constitute the District Monitoring committee, which oversees weekly reports of the progress of the scheme at the block level.

The officials discussed matters such as maintaining cleanliness of kitchen and timely provision of food to children.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.