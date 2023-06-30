ADVERTISEMENT

Over 7,500 candidates to appear for UPSC exams in Coimbatore on July 2

June 30, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will hold exams for the posts of Enforcement Officer, Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Officer on July 2 (Sunday) at eight centres in the district and 7,815 candidates are expected to take this exam.

A total of 334 personnel will be on invigilation duty. All the centres will have cell phone jammers and uninterrupted power supply. Special buses have been arranged from Ukkadam, Singanallur, Sulur and Gandhipuram bus stands to transport the candidates to the centres. Candidates should come with their e-admit card one hour before the exam to be held in the morning and afternoon.

Electronic gadgets such as calculators, mobile phone, digital watches will not be allowed inside the centres. Candidates should use only black ball point pen. They should also carry one of the following identity cards — Aadhar/Driving licence/Electors Identity card/PAN card/passport, and a passport size photograph, said a release from District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US