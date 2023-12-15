GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 74,000 farmers gets crop loans in Salem district, says Collector

December 15, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Karmegam on Friday said that this year in the district, 74,124 farmers got ₹641.19 crore as crop loans through the Cooperative Department.

There are 204 primary agricultural cooperative credit societies (PACCSs) and eight large area multi-purpose societies in the district providing crop loans and cattle maintenance loans to farmers.

For 2023–24, a target of ₹1,007 crore is fixed for Salem district to be provided as crop loan. For cattle maintenance, the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan target is fixed at ₹246 crore in 2023–24. Crop loans are provided at 7% interest, and for farmers who repay the loan in a year, this 7% interest will be waived off, and the State government will pay that amount to the cooperative societies.

Mr. Karmegam said that out of the ₹1,007 crore farm loan target, ₹641.19 crore was disbursed to 74,124 farmers in the district. Likewise, with the KCC loan, ₹110.58 crore was provided to 25,012 farmers. Steps have been taken to achieve the target. Now, new members are inducted into cooperative societies.

Farmers are urged to approach nearby PACCSs for crop loans and KCC loans by submitting a copy of their Aadhaar card, ration card, land documents, passport-size photographs, and certificate from the village administrative officer regarding crop cultivation, Mr. Karmegam added.

