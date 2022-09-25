Over 7,000 saplings planted in the Nilgiris

The Niligiris District Collector S.P. Amrith planting saplings in Udhagamandalam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

A total of 7,119 saplings were planted as part of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission on nearly 75 acres in the Nilgiris on Saturday.

In a press release, it was stated that various government departments, including the Revenue, district rural development agency, municipalities, forest, school education, horticulture and the Highways, took part in the plantation drive. District Collector S.P. Amrith inaugurated the drive at Hebron School as part of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission.

It was said that the species of trees that were chosen for planting were decided based on soil quality, and benefits to the local environment, including ensuring that the planted saplings, when fully grown, would prevent soil erosion and provide other biological services. For this purpose, only Shola species and native tree species were chosen, officials stated.

District Revenue Officer Keerthi Priyadarshini, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), Bhosale Sachin Thukkaram and other officials from the district administration were present.