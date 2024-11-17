Over 700 participate in road safety awareness rally in Coimbatore

Over 700 people, including biking enthusiasts from Coimbatore and surrounding regions, participated in a road safety awareness rally as part of Coimbatore Vizha on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 8.2-km rally, which concluded at CODISSIA Grounds, was flagged off by Raj Khanna, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Armed Reserve, Coimbatore City, Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Coimbatore City, and Arun Senthilnathan, Chairman of Coimbatore Vizha, along with members of UYIR, a non-governmental organisation, at PRS Grounds.

The event aimed at raising awareness about the importance of wearing helmets and riding responsibly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjeev Badri, a professional biker, said, “The rally provided an opportunity for participants to discuss and learn about riding and safety gear, creating a comprehensive learning experience for all involved.”

T. Nandha Kumar, a biker from Tiruppur, said, “This rally was a surprise to everyone, highlighting the number of bike enthusiasts in the city. All the bikers maintained a smooth pace of 30 km/h throughout the rally.”

The event was acknowledged in Kalam’s World Records for organising the largest bike rally focused on road safety awareness and promoting helmet usage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.