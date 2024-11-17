 />
Over 700 participate in road safety awareness rally in Coimbatore

Published - November 17, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
The road safety awareness bike rally was organised as part of Coimbatore Vizha in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Over 700 people, including biking enthusiasts from Coimbatore and surrounding regions, participated in a road safety awareness rally as part of Coimbatore Vizha on Sunday.

The 8.2-km rally, which concluded at CODISSIA Grounds, was flagged off by Raj Khanna, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Armed Reserve, Coimbatore City, Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Coimbatore City, and Arun Senthilnathan, Chairman of Coimbatore Vizha, along with members of UYIR, a non-governmental organisation, at PRS Grounds.

The event aimed at raising awareness about the importance of wearing helmets and riding responsibly.

Sanjeev Badri, a professional biker, said, “The rally provided an opportunity for participants to discuss and learn about riding and safety gear, creating a comprehensive learning experience for all involved.”

T. Nandha Kumar, a biker from Tiruppur, said, “This rally was a surprise to everyone, highlighting the number of bike enthusiasts in the city. All the bikers maintained a smooth pace of 30 km/h throughout the rally.”

The event was acknowledged in Kalam’s World Records for organising the largest bike rally focused on road safety awareness and promoting helmet usage.

Published - November 17, 2024 07:16 pm IST

