Over 700 kg banned plastic items seized in Salem

The Salem Corporation has so far seized 724 kg banned plastic items during raids conducted at various business establishments here, a release said.

From January 2 to February 29, the officials conducted checks at 512 businesses and seized 724 kg banned plastic items and imposed a fine of ₹ 5.16 lakh on violators.

According to a press release, the Corporation has formed five monitoring teams to prevent sale and usage of banned plastic materials in its limits. Officials have so far seized 154 kg banned plastics in Sooramangalam zone, 394 kg in Hasthampatti, 105 kg in Ammapet, and 71 kg in Kondalampatti.

During last year, officials raided 5,572 shops and seized over 52 tonnes of banned plastic items and collected a total penalty of ₹ 42.20 lakh from violators.