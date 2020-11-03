Over 700 hectares of invasive weeds being removed in MTR

UDHAGAMANDALAM

03 November 2020 23:18 IST

It is an annual exercise carried out by the forest department

Invasive weeds over 700 hectares of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) are being removed by the forest department.

The removal of invasive weeds, that have taken over the vast majority of the reserve is an annual exercise carried out by the forest department. Due to the extensive spread of the weeds within the tiger reserve, small patches of forest are cleared each year in both the core as well as buffer zones.

According to S. Senbagapriya, Deputy Director of MTR (Core Area), invasive weeds, including Lantana camara and other species are being cleared in around 300 hectares of the core area of the tiger reserve, mostly around the areas where eco-tourism activities are conducted and also by the side of major roads cutting through the reserve.

Ms. Senbagapriya said that the weeds are being cleared for around 30 meters along each side of the road in areas where eco-tourism is allowed, including Circle Road, Sand Road, Ponnyangiri, Link Road and the stretch between Mudumalai and the Kakkanallah check post.

In the buffer zone of the reserve, invasive weeds are being cleared in around 250 hectares, while a further 200 hectares that were already cleared last year would be maintained, with fresh growth being removed this year as well.

L.C.S. Srikanth, Deputy Director of MTR (buffer zone), said that apart from the Lantana camara, Eupatorium and Parthenium species, the buffer zone also home to certain other invasive flora, such as the Opuntia stricta, a type of cactus, as well as Prosopis juliflora, commonly known as seemai karuvelam, which has spread across the Thengumarahada region along the Moyar valley.

Mr. Srikanth said that with funds from ‘Project Tiger’ and the Special Area Development Programme, more than 250 hectares of invasive plants would be cleared this year, while 200 hectares which were cleared last year would be once again maintained, with fresh growth being uprooted.

Field Director of MTR, K.K.Kaushal, said that invasive wattle trees are being removed in around 100 hectares of the Mukurthi National Park as well. However, despite the yearly removal, invasive species continue to spread throughout both Mukurthi National Park and MTR, said forest department officials.

“Despite our continued efforts each year, the growth of plants like Lantana camara is extremely quick, and when a portion of it is cleared, it manages to grow back again before the next year. So it is a constant battle, and one that cannot be won except if taken on in a large scale,” said Mr. Kaushal.