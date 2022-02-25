Over 700 farmers receive free power connections in Erode district

Under the scheme to provide one lakh free power connections for agriculture purposes, 780 farmers received service connections in the district in the last three months.

A release said a free agricultural service connection scheme was launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in September, 2021, that aimed at providing one lakh free power connections for agriculture purposes. Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation decided to provide 25,000 connections by March 31, 2022 and a total of 4.5 lakh farmers had so far applied for the scheme in the State.

The district had two electricity power distribution circles, Erode and Gobichettipalayam. Of the target of 1,187 connections for Erode circle, 467 connections were given. For Gobichettipalayam, a target of 2,105 connections was set and 780 connections were given so far. “Steps are being taken to achieve the target by March 31, 2022,” the release said.