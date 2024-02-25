GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 700 college students secure jobs through Naan Mudhalavan scheme in Coimbatore

February 25, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A placement round held under the Naan Mudhalavan Placement Programme 2024 at Government Arts College in Coimbatore on Saturday.  Photo:  Special arrangement.  

A placement round held under the Naan Mudhalavan Placement Programme 2024 at Government Arts College in Coimbatore on Saturday.  Photo:  Special arrangement.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Naan Mudhalavan State-wide placement programme 2024 was held at Government Arts College in Coimbatore on Saturday, wherein 746 students recieved job offers from 49 companies.

A total of 5,145 students registered for the programme, and the selected students were offered salary packages ranging from ₹12,000 to ₹25,000 per month.

The Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, launched in March 2022, aims to equip about 10 lakh youth across the State annually with skills that will help them realise their talents for the benefit of the country.

It is learnt that this year, many firms from sectors including logistics, banking, insurance, healthcare, hospitality and tourism participated in the placement drive.

“The students will begin working with these companies after their term ends in April,” a memeber of the placement cell said.

