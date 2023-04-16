Over 700 bulls participate in jallikattu at Komarapalayam in Namakkal

April 16, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Salem

Minister of Forests Dr. M. Mathiventhan inaugurated the jallikattu at Komarapalayam in Namakkal district on Sunday.

Over 700 bulls participated from various districts, including Salem, Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Karur, and Madurai.

Over 400 bull tamers participated and tamed the bulls. The bulls were checked by veterinarians before entering the arena. The event was concluded in the evening at 3.30 p.m., and television sets, beds, chairs, and utensils were distributed as prizes to the winners, who tamed the bulls.

Earlier, the bull tamers took a pledge, which was administered by the Minister and revenue officials.

As a preventive measure, medical team and 108 ambulance were kept ready at the spot.

During the event, 40 bull tamers sustained injuries of which eight were referred to the Salem and Erode government hospitals after providing first aid.

A nine-year-old boy, who was a spectator, sustained grievous injuries after he was hit by a bull, and was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital.