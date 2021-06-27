Over 700 arrested for illegal distillation and sale of liquor

The Namakkal district police have registered over 700 cases since lockdown was announced in the State for illegal distillation and sale of liquor.

Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur said in a release that on Saturday alone, special drive was conducted to check illicit distillation and illegal sale of liquor. Police registered 20 cases and arrested 20 persons. Police also seized 164 liquor bottles, 35 litres of illicit arrack, 575 litres of fermented wash and a two-wheeler, Mr. Thakur said.

Since May 10, the district police have registered 693 cases and arrested 701 persons. Police have also seized 10,725 Indian made foreign liquor bottles, 2,057 liquor bottles smuggled from Karnataka, 401 litres of illicit arrack, and 5,646 litres of fermented wash, 269 litres of toddy, Mr. Thakur said.

Police had also seized 11 four-wheelers and 49 two-wheelers used for smuggling. One of the accused, Kali, who was remanded recently for distilling illicit arrack was also detained under the Goondas Act.

The district police had also formed special teams to check use of country guns and advised the public to surrender the guns. Since June 21, the police have seized 10 guns and have remanded 10 persons in connection with the case.