Over 70 vintage cars, bikes participate in rally in Coimbatore

January 05, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The vintage rally organised as part Coimbatore Vizha in Coimbatore on Thursday featured classic cars from 1920s to 1960. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Over 70 vintage cars and bikes participated in the exotic car and bike rally organised as part of the Coimbatore Vizha by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore City here on Thursday.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap flagged off the rally that started at the Cosmopolitan Club and ended at Prozone Mall.

According to Rotary member M. Ravikumar, classic cars and bikes from 1920s to 1960s were exhibited at the Cosmopolitan Club.

The owners, who showcased their classic vehicles, were felicitated after the rally.

