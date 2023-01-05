HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 70 vintage cars, bikes participate in rally in Coimbatore

January 05, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The vintage rally organised as part Coimbatore Vizha in Coimbatore on Thursday featured classic cars from 1920s to 1960.

The vintage rally organised as part Coimbatore Vizha in Coimbatore on Thursday featured classic cars from 1920s to 1960. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Over 70 vintage cars and bikes participated in the exotic car and bike rally organised as part of the Coimbatore Vizha by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore City here on Thursday.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap flagged off the rally that started at the Cosmopolitan Club and ended at Prozone Mall.

According to Rotary member M. Ravikumar, classic cars and bikes from 1920s to 1960s were exhibited at the Cosmopolitan Club.

The owners, who showcased their classic vehicles, were felicitated after the rally.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.