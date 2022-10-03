Over 70 students hospitalised after bee attack in school campus in Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau KRISHNAGIRI
October 03, 2022 19:24 IST

Over 70 students of a private matriculation school in Mathur were admitted to Mathur government hospital after being stung by bees in Pochampalli on Monday.

The students of Kalaimagal Kalalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School were swarmed by bees after a branch twig of the tree hosting a large bee hive snapped by the winds fell on the bee hive disrupting the hive, according to local sources.

The students, who were outside on the playground were swarmed by the bees that were disturbed out of their hive. The students were reported to be out of danger.

