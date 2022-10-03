Coimbatore

Over 70 students hospitalised after bee attack in school campus in Krishnagiri

Over 70 students of a private matriculation school in Mathur were admitted to Mathur government hospital after being stung by bees in Pochampalli on Monday.

The students of Kalaimagal Kalalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School were swarmed by bees after a branch twig of the tree hosting a large bee hive snapped by the winds fell on the bee hive disrupting the hive, according to local sources.

The students, who were outside on the playground were swarmed by the bees that were disturbed out of their hive. The students were reported to be out of danger.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2022 7:29:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/over-70-students-hospitalised-after-bee-attack-in-school-campus-in-krishnagiri/article65966871.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY