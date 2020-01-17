Over 70 bulls take part in erudhattam at Rediyyur

Over 70 bulls took part in erudhattam, a rural sport where youngsters chase bulls instead of taming them, at Rediyyur in the city.

Erudhattam involves youngsters holding tight a rope tied to the nose of a bull and teasing the animal using a push wheel with a toy head. The bull is later chased by the youth around a Mariamman temple for a distance of 200 m.

Barricades were placed along both sides of the track where bulls run, for the safety of viewers.

The event was monitored by Revenue officials. Veterinarians and medical team were made available at the venue. Close to 100 police personnel led by Assistant Police Commissioner N.K. Selvarajan were deployed for security.

T. Rajendran, one of the organisers, said that they have been organising the event for many years. “We could not conduct the event for three years following the ban on jallikattu and other similar events. After the ban was lifted, we have been organising the event and bulls from over eight places including Rediyur, Narasothipatti, Alagapuram, Perumal malai karadu take part in the event”, he said. A few youth suffered minor injuries.