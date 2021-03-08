Coimbatore

Over ₹ 7 lakh seized

Static surveillance and flying squad teams on Monday seized over ₹ 7.89 lakh in the district. According to sources, teams in Coimbatore North seized ₹ 5.56 lakh and another team in Kinathukadavu seized ₹ 83,100. The day also saw a Singanallur team seize 58 liquor bottles.

Thus far, the officials had seized ₹ 14.45 lakh. The district also saw registration of 14 poll violation cases.

