Over 7 lakh Pongal hamper tokens distributed by PDS across Coimbatore district

January 06, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Over 7.2 lakh tokens for Pongal gift hampers have been distributed to ration cardholders through Public Distribution System outlets across the district, according to officials at the office of the Joint Registrar of Co-operative Societies.

As directed by the State, 10,99,799 ration cardholders and 1,089 Sri Lankan refugees will receive 11,00,484 kg raw rice, 11,00,888 kg sugar, and ₹1,10,08,88,000 cash in total in Coimbatore district as Pongal hamper.

The process of issuing tokens for the Pongal gift hamper began on January 3 and will go on till January 8.

Under Co-operative societies, there were 9,54,978 cardholders of which 7,26,929, i.e. 73.12% received the tokens at 1,205 PDS shops across the district as of January 5, Deputy Registrar K.R Rajendran said.

“The hampers will officially be distributed from January 9 to 12. Those who had not received the hampers can collect them on January 13,” officials said.

The officials stated, “Apart from PDS outlets, the tokens will be issued in 19 Jaggery Producers Co-operative Society outlets that are under Tamil Nadu Khadi And Village Industries Board, 103 women Self-Help Groups, and 54 Amudham Departmental Stores under Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation outlets. Further, tokens and hampers for refugees will be distributed at Aliyar, Mettupalayam and Thondamuthur areas at their camps.”

Sugarcane procurement

Agricultural Officers from Mettupalayam, Coimbatore, Sulur and Pollachi would inspect the sugar canes before procuring 11,00,252 of them from farmers in Salem for a maximum of ₹33 per cane, Mr. Rajendran said.

“The sugar canes need to be an average of 6 feet tall and free of any diseases. This disease inspection is now done by the AOs. The canes will be stored at the PDS outlets after procurement,” officials said.