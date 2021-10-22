‘Over 7 lakh beneficiaries for CM’s health insurance scheme in Tiruppur dt.’

22 October 2021 00:23 IST

Over seven lakh beneficiaries in Tiruppur district have received the identity cards under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), said District Collector S. Vineeth.

In a statement, he said 7,16,398 beneficiaries received the CMCHIS cards in the district. Between May 7 and October 10, a total of 7,226 patients received treatment worth ₹ 30.57 crore at various hospitals.

A total of 36 hospitals in Tiruppur district provided treatment under CMCHIS to patients. This included the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur and taluk hospitals at Dharapuram, Udumalpet, Kangeyam, Palladam, Avinashi, Madathukulam and Uthukuli along with 28 private hospitals.

Those with an annual income of ₹ 72,000 who were yet to enrol in the scheme shall visit the District Collectorate with the necessary documents, the statement added.