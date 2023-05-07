ADVERTISEMENT

Over 6,900 medical aspirants write NEET in Coimbatore centres 

May 07, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Medical aspirants at a NEET examination centre in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

A total of 6,932 medical aspirants wrote the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses at 13 centres in Coimbatore and parts of Tiruppur on Sunday.

The district administration said the 13 centres were allotted to a total of 7,128 candidates. A total of 188 candidates did not turn up.  Students were screened before they were allowed into the centres from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. The examination started at 2 p.m. and concluded at 5.20 p.m.

V. Samyuktha from Ganapathy, who appeared for the third time, said the test was not very difficult this year.  M. Devaraj from Singanallur, said questions from Biology were easy. A. Kabinitha, another candidate from the city, also found questions from Biology easy. “The exam was moderately easy”, she said.

