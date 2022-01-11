Over 6,700 runners take part in Coimbatore Marathon

11 January 2022 18:03 IST

COIMBATORE Over 6,700 runners took part in the virtual edition of the Coimbatore Marathon 2021 held from December 1 to 31. The event under the theme “Rise & Run’ had participants from all sections of society.

Managing Trustee of the Coimbatore Cancer Foundation T Balaji said in a press release that this year too the foundation had to conduct a virtual marathon which attracted more than 6,700 registrations compared to the 6500+ last year. “Hopefully 2022 will allow us to conduct our usual physical event,” he said.

N. Valliappan, Joint Race Director said the format of the ninth edition was not new, the organising team was initially sceptical about the support.

Advertising

Advertising

The Coimbatore Marathon was organised by Coimbatore Cancer Foundation in association with Coimbatore Runners & Show Space Events. All participants received an e-certificate (finisher & photo) and an e-badge. The event was powered by ELGi Equipments, with ELGI rubber as platinum partner.

The other partners are Bosch, Lakshmi Card Clothing & Soliton (gold partners), Janatics Pneumatic (silver partner), CAI Mahindra (official car partner), PSG Institutions (education partner), Brookefields Mall (mall partner), Netcon (technology partner), GKNM Hospital (wellness partner), Aqua Group, T-Stanes and Trident Pneumatics (Associate parnters) and Jacobi Carbons & MAK Controls (Goodwill partners).