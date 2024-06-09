ADVERTISEMENT

Over 65,000 candidates absent for Group IV exams in Salem region and Erode

Published - June 09, 2024 05:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates who came late for the TNPSC Group IV examination at Sona College of Technology in Salem, on Sunday, were denied entry into the exam hall. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

A total of 65,148 candidates were absent for the Group IV exams conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) in the Salem region, covering Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Namakkal districts, and in Erode on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Salem district, the Group IV exams were conducted at 270 exam centres in 13 taluks. Candidates who came after 9 a.m. were not allowed into the centres. As many as 5,310 hall supervisors, 80 mobile monitoring teams and 20 flying squads were deployed to monitor the conduct of the examinations. Salem District Collector, R. Brindha Devi, inspected the exam centres at Attur and Thalaivasal. In Salem district, a total of 1,06,082 candidates applied for the exam. Of those, 84,662 (79.81%) were present and 21,420 (20.19%) were absent on Sunday.

In Namakkal district, the exams were held in 174 centres. The District Collector, S. Uma, inspected the centres at Namakkal, Mohanur, and Paramathi. A total of 51,415 candidates applied for the exams and of those, 41,278 (80.28%) were present and 10,137 (19.72%) were absent.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Dharmapuri district, 51,203 (81.7%) of the 62,630 candidates who applied wrote the Group IV exams in 228 centres. The District Collector, K. Santhi, inspected the exam centres at Ilakkiyampatti and in Dharmapuri.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Krishnagiri district, 41,219 candidates applied for the Group IV exam and of those, 31,483 (76.37%) wrote the exam on Sunday in 131 centres. District Collector K.M. Sarayu inspected an exam centre at Krishnagiri.

In Erode district, exams were conducted at 194 exam centres in Erode district and 21.72 % of the 57,218 candidates who applied were absent. District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected exam centres at Kollampalayam and in Erode.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US