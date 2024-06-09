Over 65,000 candidates absent for Group IV exams in Salem region and Erode

A total of 65,148 candidates were absent for the Group IV exams conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) in the Salem region, covering Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Namakkal districts, and in Erode on Sunday.

In Salem district, the Group IV exams were conducted at 270 exam centres in 13 taluks. Candidates who came after 9 a.m. were not allowed into the centres. As many as 5,310 hall supervisors, 80 mobile monitoring teams and 20 flying squads were deployed to monitor the conduct of the examinations. Salem District Collector, R. Brindha Devi, inspected the exam centres at Attur and Thalaivasal. In Salem district, a total of 1,06,082 candidates applied for the exam. Of those, 84,662 (79.81%) were present and 21,420 (20.19%) were absent on Sunday.

In Namakkal district, the exams were held in 174 centres. The District Collector, S. Uma, inspected the centres at Namakkal, Mohanur, and Paramathi. A total of 51,415 candidates applied for the exams and of those, 41,278 (80.28%) were present and 10,137 (19.72%) were absent.

In Dharmapuri district, 51,203 (81.7%) of the 62,630 candidates who applied wrote the Group IV exams in 228 centres. The District Collector, K. Santhi, inspected the exam centres at Ilakkiyampatti and in Dharmapuri.

In Krishnagiri district, 41,219 candidates applied for the Group IV exam and of those, 31,483 (76.37%) wrote the exam on Sunday in 131 centres. District Collector K.M. Sarayu inspected an exam centre at Krishnagiri.

In Erode district, exams were conducted at 194 exam centres in Erode district and 21.72 % of the 57,218 candidates who applied were absent. District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected exam centres at Kollampalayam and in Erode.

