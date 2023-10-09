Over 6,500 students write letters in Salem to mark Post Day

October 09, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Salem

On World Post Day, over 6,500 students wrote letters and handed them over to the Postal Department here on Monday.

To create awareness about letter writing among students, social activist and councillor of Ward 34 Esan D. Elango organised a mass letter writing event on a private school premises, near Ayothiyapattinam, on Monday.

Students were asked to write letters to their friends or relatives. After they completed the letter writing, Postal Department officials collected them in post boxes. The councillor and postal officials also interacted with the students about explained to them about the benefits of letter writing.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Elango said that writing is a good habit, especially for students, as it will increase their thinking and creative capacity. In the changing modern lifestyle, students are not writing letters and are instead chatting with friends and relatives on their mobile phones, which is creating problems for their eyes, he said.

“Last year, on World Post Day, we sent 4,500 postcards to all the residences in Ward 34 to create awareness about solid waste management,” Mr. Elango added.

