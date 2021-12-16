Over 6,400 volunteers register for Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme

Over 6,400 volunteers have registered for the Illam Thedi Kalvi (Education at doorstep) scheme in Coimbatore district, according to the district administration.

In a press release, the district administration said that 6,471 volunteers have registered for the scheme in the district. With around 1.64 lakh students studying in Classes I to VIII and living in 2,089 habitations, the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme requires 8,200 volunteers in Coimbatore district.

Members of the School Management Committee along with headmasters of government schools will verify the details of these volunteers by visiting their residence before enrolling them as part of the scheme, the release said.

The scheme was launched by the State government to address the learning gap among school students due to the closure of schools for nearly 19 months during the COVID-19 lockdown. It involves volunteers visiting the residence of students between 5 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. to take classes. The district administration has formed a district-level committee to monitor the implementation of this scheme. Block-level committees will be formed soon, according to the release.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran inaugurated a two-day training programme for the volunteers at the CCMA Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha and other officials from the Department of School Education.