Over 6,000 write NEET in Coimbatore district

A candidate being screening at a NEET exam centre in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

A total of 6,043 medical aspirants out of the 6,676 allotted for nine centres in Coimbatore wrote NEET on Sunday

More than 6,000 medical aspirants wrote the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

As per the statistics shared by the district administration, 6,043 medical aspirants out of the 6,676 candidates allotted for nine centres in the district wrote the examination on Sunday. A total of 633 candidates did not turn up

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran monitored the conduct of the examination through the coordinator and heads of centres.

P.S. Martin, coordinator for Coimbatore, said the examination was conducted in a smooth manner and no untoward incident was reported.

Students arrived at the centres in advance and entered the examination halls before 1.30 p.m. The examination started at 2 p.m. and concluded at 5.20 p.m.

S. Logesh, a medical aspirant from Mettupalayam, said he found the questions this year easier than that of the previous years.

For S.V. Sathyanarayanan, another medical aspirant, questions from biology were easy. He found questions from the physics section not as easy as from biology.