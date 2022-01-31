Over 6,000 poll personnel undergo training in Erode

Over 6,000 personnel, who would be deployed on duty in polling stations across the district for the upcoming urban local body elections, underwent first phase of training at various centres here on Monday.

A total of 6,005 personnel comprising teachers and government staff were selected to function as presiding officers and polling officers in all the 1,251 polling stations. While 443 polling stations would be established in Corporation limits, municipalities would have 153 stations while town panchayats would have 655 polling stations.

Training for personnel in Corporation limit was held at Kongu Matriculation School and at R.A.N.M. Arts and Science College, both in Rangampalayam. Election officials explained the process involved in the conduct of polling, documents to be used, handling EVMs, and other aspects. Likewise, training for poll personnel in municipalities and town panchayats were held in their respective areas. Personnel were encouraged to get vaccinated with a booster dose.

The second phase of training would be held on February 9 while the final phase would be held on February 18 during which polling stations would be allotted to them and they would be asked to report for duty at the station on the same day.