Over ₹6,000 crore loans disbursed in first quarter in Salem, says Collector

Loans worth ₹6,712.41 crore have been disbursed in the district in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, said Collector S. Karmegam here on Thursday.

In a review meeting with bankers at the Collectorate, Mr. Karmegam said the Salem district had 488 banks in operation - 228 branches of nationalised banks, 159 private banks, 101 cooperative banks - and Tamil Nadu Grama Banks. Through these banks, ₹6,712.41 crore was distributed as loans in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

“Of the ₹950 crore in targeted loans for women self-help groups, ₹262.60 crore were distributed. Likewise, through Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation, ₹4.88 crore was targeted to distribute as subsidy, and of that amount, ₹3.35 crore in subsidy was disbursed. Through District Industries Centre, ₹72 lakh loan had been targeted to be disbursed under UYEGP scheme of which ₹65.77 lakh were disbursed. Likewise, under the PMEGP scheme, ₹8.40 crore and ₹6.35 crore under the NEEDS scheme were disbursed as loans,” Mr. Karmegam pointed out.

The Collector instructed the banks to provide loans for entrepreneurs and education loans for students. The district administration was always ready to cooperate with the banks, considering the economic development of the public. For the financial year 2022–23, a total of ₹15,130 crore was to be provided as loans through various schemes, the Collector added.

Lead Bank Manager Ilavarasu, DIC General Manager D. Sivakumar, and managers of the banks participated in the meeting.