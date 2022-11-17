Over 600 students from Coimbatore schools take part in Air Force School athletic meet 

November 17, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector G.S. Sameeran (third right), Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap (second left) and Air Commodore R.V. Ramkishore (third left), Commandant of the Air Force Administrative College, with winners at the athletic meet held in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Air Force School, Coimbatore, on Thursday organised an inter-school athletic meet in collaboration with nearby schools as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Play India Campaign (Khelo Bharat Abhiyan).

Collector G.S. Sameeran inaugurated the athletic meet in the presence of Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and Air Commodore R.V. Ramkishore, Commandant of the Air Force Administrative College.

The Collector stressed the importance of sports and games in school life and appreciated the initiative taken by the Air Force School, Coimbatore, in organising the athletic meet as a part of Khelo Bharat Abhiyan.

A release said the event aimed at developing team work, esprit de corps and camaraderie among the participants and provide them a suitable platform to develop and hone these qualities. More than 600 students from 17 schools participated in the athletic meet that had events such as 100 m, 200 m, 400 m races, 4X100 m relay, shot put and long jump. The Commandant appreciated the children for their participation and urged them to inculcate spirit of sportsmanship.

