Over 600 candidates take part in TNUSRB’s Grade II constable recruitment in Coimbatore

February 07, 2024 07:08 am | Updated 07:08 am IST - COIMBATORE

More than 600 candidates took part in the first day of the physical efficiency and endurance test for the post of Grade II constable conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) at two venues in Coimbatore on Monday.

Out of the 628 candidates who attended the recruitment drive on Tuesday, 308 were women.

The police said that TNUSRB conducted the written examination for the post two months ago and a total of 648 male and 850 female candidates were selected. Out of them, a first batch of 628 candidates underwent the physical efficiency and endurance test on Tuesday. Test for another batch is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

After the verification of certificates, candidates underwent measurements, which was followed by running – 1,500 meters for men and 400 meters for women. A female candidate from the Kallakurichi district came for the selection drive with her 10-day-old child. Her family members took care of the infant when she attended the test.

Candidates selected from both batches on Tuesday and Wednesday will undergo another round of tests on Thursday and Friday.