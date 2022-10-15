‘Over 60% yet to link Aadhaar, voter ID in Coimbatore’

The Hindu Bureau Coimbatore
October 15, 2022 18:17 IST

More than 60% of voters in Coimbatore district are yet to link Aadhaar number with their voter ID, reveals district administration data.

The process began on August 1, and as of October 14, only 36.23% (10,93,980) of the 30,19,541 registered voters in the district have linked. A special door-to-door campaign was held on Saturday and will continue on Sunday for the polling station officials. "Voters are requested to cooperate with the polling officials visiting their areas," the Collector said.

People can also link their documents online via https://www.nvsp.in, https://votersportal.eci.gov.in or the voters helpline mobile app.

The government should create more awareness to use the Aadhaar counter at the post office, said C.M. Jayaraman, president of Citizens’ Voice Coimbatore.

