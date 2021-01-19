Over 60% students attend classes in Erode

A parent giving his assent in writing at the Municipal High School at Edayankattuvalasu in Erode on Tuesday.

Erode

19 January 2021 23:31 IST

Over 60% students in Class X and Plus-Two attended schools that were reopened after 10 months in Erode district on Tuesday.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, schools were closed in March 2020, and the State government announced reopening of schools for these two classes adhering to standard operating procedures from January 19. On Monday, all the classrooms were disinfected and all precautionary measures were in place to ensure the safety of teachers and students.

Advertising

Advertising

On Tuesday, students came to school wearing masks. Thermal scanning was done and they were given hand sanitisers. They also submitted a form signed by their parents that they were sending their children to school voluntarily. Seating arrangements in classrooms were made to ensure personal distancing and instructions were given to students to avoid sharing food items and not to sit in groups. They were also asked not to remove their masks and inform teachers if they felt discomfort.

Officials at the District Education Office said there were 29,642 students in Class X and 24,710 students in Plus-Two studying in 403 schools in the district. “Over 60% of students attended the classes on the first day and the percentage will go up in the next two days,” they said. The officials said lessons would not be taught for the first two days and general counselling would be provided to the students.

At Gobichettipalayam, four girl students were admitted to a private hospital after being stung by bees while they were on their way to school on bicycles. The Plus-Two students of Government Higher Secondary School at Polavakalipalayam were from Sengottaiyan Nagar and the incident took place at Kangampalayam area. While three students were given first-aid, one girl was admitted to hospital.

Salem

In Salem, arrangements were made at around 600 schools to welcome students. Paper slips with photograph and name of the student was affixed on the bench and students were advised to sit only at the respective places. Chief Education Officer T. Ganesh Moorthy said schools were strictly advised to stick to standard safety procedures advised by the government. Based on the turnout on the day, decision would be taken on continuing online classes for the students. According to officials, 88,266 students are studying in Class X and Plus-Two in the district.

Krishnagiri

In Krishnagiri district, as many as 29,731 students of Class X and 23,079 Plus-Two students attended schools. A total of 439 schools in Hosur, Krishnagiri, Mathur and Denkanikottai reopened on Tuesday.

Earlier, Collector V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy along with State project director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, G. Latha inspected the schools and reviewed the safety protocols. In Dharmapuri, 347 schools including 225 government schools reopened.