Over 60% of candidates appear for TNPSC Group I exam in Salem, Namakkal

November 19, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Salem

Over 60% of candidates appeared for the TNPSC Group I examination in Salem and Namakkal districts on Saturday.

In Salem district, the examination was held in 42 centres from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. A total of 18,678 candidates got hall tickets in the Salem district, but only 11,238 (60.16%) appeared for the exam. Likewise, in Namakkal district, the exam was held in 27 exam centres. Of the 8,351 candidates who got hall tickets, only 5,398 (64.64%) appeared for the exam.

Erode

In Erode district, a total of 6,129 candidates took up the exam at 22 centres on Saturday. Of the total 10,115 candidates applied, 3,986 candidates did not turn up for the exam that was held to fill the posts of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assistant Director of Rural Development and District Employment Officer.

Krishnagiri

In Krishnagiri, a total of 3,134 students appeared for the TNPSC Group I exams on Saturday. The exam was conducted in 19 centres. Of the total of 5,512 applicants, over 2,378 candidates were absent. Earlier, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the conduct of the exam in select centres.