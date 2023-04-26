Over 60 arrested in Coimbatore for staging protest opposing check dam construction across Siruvani river

April 26, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

About 65 people belonging to various political and other outfits were arrested at Gandhipuram Bus Stand in the city on Wednesday when they attempted to block buses bound for destinations in Kerala, in protest against the neighbouring State’s construction of a check dam across Siruvani river near Attapadi.

The protesters raised slogans urging the Kerala Government to desist from proceeding further with the construction works, and sought speedy action by the Tamil Nadu Government to prevent drinking water scarcity in Coimbatore district. They expressed apprehensions that the construction of check dam, and the move to establish additional barrages would eventually block water flow into Pillur and Siruvani Dams, the main sources for drinking water in Coimbatore city.

Leading the protest, General Secretary of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam K. Ramakrishnan called for renewed efforts by Tamil Nadu Government to prevail upon Kerala to permit storage of water in Siruvani Dam to its full level of 50 feet. The Kerala Government has not permitted full storage in the dam for the last few years.

The protest comes ahead of the proposed joint inspection of the Siruvani Dam by officials of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Nearly 90 % of the works on construction of the check dam at 2 km upstream of the confluence point of Siruvani and Bhavani rivers have been completed, the protesters alleged.

They cautioned that the protests would be intensified and staged at inter-state borders shortly if there was no concrete action on the part of the State Government.

The protesters, who included members of MDMK, Vanigar Sangangalin Peravai, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, TMMK, SDPI, Adhi Tamizhar Peravai, Makkal Adhigaram and a few other outfits, were released later in the day.