Over 6 kg of gold seized from passengers at Coimbatore airport

March 11, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - COIMBATORE

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Coimbatore, intercepted 11 passengers and seized 6.62 kg of gold worth ₹3.8 crores from them on Friday.

The passengers had reached Coimbatore on Friday from Sharjah, on an Air Arabia flight. They had concealed gold in their shoes, trousers and rectums, officials said. Based on specific intelligence, the officials investigated the passengers and recovered the gold from them.

All the 11 passengers had concealed more than 500 grams of gold each, and one of them, Arjunan (43) of Kallakurichi district, was arrested.

Further investigations are on.