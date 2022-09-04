Over 58,900 administered vaccine in Salem

A health worker administering vaccine to a person at the mega vaccination camp in Salem on Sunday. HINDU | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

As many as 58,912 people were administered vaccine at the 35th mega vaccination camp in the district on Sunday. In Namakkal, 30,380 received the dose.

In Salem, camps were organised at 2,690 centres, including 2,315 centres in rural areas and 375 camps within Salem Corporation limits. More than 15,500 staff were engaged in the camps. District Collector S. Karmegam said that as of Saturday (September 3), 96% of eligible people had received the first dose and 88% were administered the second dose in the district. Through the 34 mega vaccination camps, 23.26 lakh doses were administered in the district, including first dose for 8.25 lakh people, 13.59 lakh second doses, and 1.40 lakh precautionary doses. Further, 2.52 lakh precautionary doses were administered to frontline workers.

In Salem, 1.36 lakh youth aged between 15 and 17 were administered the first dose, and 1.12 lakh received second dose. Likewise, 93,204 children aged between 12 and 14 got their first dose and 67,739 second dose in the district. Still, 1.18 lakh eligible people aged more than 12 had not received the first dose, and 2.88 lakh did not take the second dose, Mr. Karmegam said.

In Namakkal district, vaccination camps were organised at 1,263 places. District Collector Shreya P. Singh said that until Saturday, 90.27% of people were administered with first dose and 72.70% second dose in the district. Still, 1.47 lakh people were yet to receive their first dose, and 2.66 lakh second dose.