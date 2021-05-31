Over 58,000 in 18-44 age group vaccinated in Salem

Salem

31 May 2021 23:01 IST

Over 58,000 persons were administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in 18-44 years age group, health department officials said.

The vaccination for 18-44 age group began in Salem on May 24.Considering crowd at certain centres, the health department had to set up additional centres to administer vaccination to the category. According to officials as of Sunday, 58,701 persons in the age group received their first dose.

According to officials, the district has a target population of 17,55,586 persons in the age group. Till Sunday, 3.61 lakh persons have received first dose of vaccine and 1.19 lakh received second dose. The district has 4,450 doses of Covaxin and 7,330 doses of Covishield which would last only for next two or three days, according to officials.

