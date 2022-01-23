Over 55,000 persons vaccinated during mega camps

SALEM

23 January 2022 23:23 IST

A total of 55,354 persons were vaccinated at the 19thmega vaccination camps held across the district on Saturday.

Health officials said that while 28,552 received their COVID-19 doses in Salem rural, and 10,610 persons received their vaccine in Corporation limits. In Attur Health Unit District, a total of 16,192 persons received vaccine doses, they added.

Advertising

Advertising

In Erode, 18,702 persons received vaccine doses in camps that were held at 503 centres across the district. In Namakkal, 13,449 persons received vaccine during the mega camps.