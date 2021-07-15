‘Over 5.5 lakh beneficiaries received first dose vaccine in Tiruppur district’

Tiruppur

15 July 2021 23:43 IST

Over 5.5 lakh beneficiaries in Tiruppur district have been administered with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 2.3 lakh of them vaccinated within a month as part of the intensified vaccination drive across the district.

According to the data from the Health Department, 5,59,976 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with at least one dose as of Wednesday (July 14). The Department had previously announced that 3,30,598 beneficiaries received at least one vaccine dose as of June 17, indicating that 2,29,378 additional beneficiaries were vaccinated in a span of 28 days.

Of the 5,59,976 beneficiaries, 4,82,598 (86.18%) were vaccinated with Covishield, 76,930 (13.74%) with Covaxin and 448 (0.08%) with Sputnik V. However, only 80,925 persons out of the total beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated with two doses – 58,118 beneficiaries with Covishield and 22,807 with Covaxin – in Tiruppur district as of Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources in the Health Department said on Thursday that the vaccine hesitancy in Tiruppur district has significantly reduced as denoted by the increase in demand. Apart from the vaccination drive by the Health Department where vaccine tokens are being distributed based on electoral roll, 13 private COVID-19 vaccination centres are functioning across the district, the sources said.

District Collector S. Vineeth told The Hindu that the district administration will focus on ensuring vaccination of the frontline workers along with vulnerable groups in the 18-44 age group as designated by the State government, noting that walk-in vaccinations have been recently introduced for these priority groups. “In usage, whatever [vaccine doses] we get, we finish it in a day,” he said. Efforts to vaccinate the nearly 3,400 differently abled persons identified in all taluks and in Corporation limits are also under way, Mr. Vineeth said.